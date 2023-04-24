Stray dog beaten to death in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

A stray dog was thrashed to death by a group of people in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident that happened on Sunday surfaced on social media in which a group of people can be seen beating up the stray dog with sticks.

According to police, the matter came to light after an animal rights activist filed a complaint with the Karol Bagh Police Station.

A senior police officer said that during the enquiry, it was revealed that the dog had attacked and bitten several residents of the area in the past.

"A case has been registered at Karol Bagh Police Station under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," said Sanjay Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

"In Delhi's Karol Bagh area, a voiceless animal was mercilessly beaten to death with sticks. My heart broke when I saw this video. Who is human, who is an animal? @DelhiPolice strict action should be taken against these brutal people," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

दिल्ली के क़रोल बाग इलाक़े में एक बेज़ुबान को इस बेरहमी से डंडों से पीट पीटकर मार डाला गया। ये विडियो देखा तो दिल टूट गया। आप बताइये इंसान कौन है और जानवर कौन ? @DelhiPolice इन दरिंदों पर सख़्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए।

The investigation is underway and the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, police said.