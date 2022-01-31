Students protest construction of cow centre at DU's Hansraj college

Scores of students held a protest outside Delhi University's Hansraj College against the setting up of a cow protection and research centre inside the campus and demanded the construction of a women's hostel there.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of Hansraj College has been alleging that a ''gaushala'' -- Swami Dayanand Cow-Protection and Research Centre -- has been constructed at the site reserved for a women's hostel.

College principal Rama Sharma has said that they have only kept a single cow at the centre and it is for research purposes. She has also said that the area where the cow research centre has been built is a setback area and no hostel can be constructed there.

The protest was called by SFI. Other student bodies also supported their protest.

The students held the protest outside the college and carried placards -- ''Save Public Education'', ''Prioritise Student Welfare'', ''No to Saffronisation of Education'' and ''We reclaim out campus''.

Raising slogans, the students said the construction of a 'gaushala' will not be tolerated and demanded the construction of a women's hostel there.

