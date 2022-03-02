Supreme Court asks Odisha to implement wildlife management plan before mining around eco-sensitive zone

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Odisha government to implement the Comprehensive Wildlife Management Plan and complete the process of declaration of the traditional elephant corridor as conservation reserve in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said the implementation of the plan should be as per suggestion by the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife before permitting any mining activity in the eco-sensitive zone.

"The state is also directed to complete the process of declaration of the traditional elephant corridor as conservation reserve expeditiously. The mining operations of 97 quarries shall be permitted only thereafter," the bench said.

The issue before the top court arose after the Odisha government challenged an order by the National Green Tribunal to stop stone quarrying activities in the vicinity of Similipal-Hadgarh-Kuldiha-Similipal Elephant Corridor.

The state government claimed there is no justification for stopping mining activity in the area which does not fall within the eco-sensitive zone.

This was opposed by an NGO, contending environmental clearances for any project that falls within 10 kms boundary of the National Parks and Sanctuaries has to be subject to the recommendations of the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife. The mining activities also cannot be permitted unless the Comprehensive Wildlife Management Plan has been implemented.

The state government had on January 29, 2001 issued a notification declaring the area comprising of portions of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar as an elephant reserve – Mayubhanj (Similipal-Kuldiha-Hadgarh) Elephant Reserve, under the Central Scheme “Project Elephant”. The total area of the elephant reserve was shown as 3213.81 sq kms and the core area was 845 sq kms of the existing Similipal Sanctuary.



