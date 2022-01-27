SC tells Punjab not to arrest SAD leader till Jan 31

Supreme Court asks Punjab govt not to arrest SAD leader Majithia in drugs case till Jan 31

The plea seeking anticipatory bail plea needed urgent hearing as the accused has been facing 'political vendetta'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2022, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 13:56 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday orally asked the Punjab government not to take any coercive step against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia till January 31 when it hears his pre-arrest bail plea in a drugs case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Majithia, that the plea seeking anticipatory bail plea needed urgent hearing as the accused has been facing "political vendetta". The pre-arrest bail plea of Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act, was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

