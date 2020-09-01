Supreme Court directs for restoring Mahakaleshwar temple

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed for restoring original work at Ujjain's Shri Mahakaleshwar temple, having noted continuing erosion of Shivalingam at one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, revered by Hindus as the most sacred abode of Lord Shiva.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari issued a slew of directions for necessary repairs, maintenance, improvement of the temple and removal of encroachment within 500 metres of its periphery.

The court directed CBRI, Roorkee to visit the temple, if necessary, and submit a project report as per its proposal given on September 17, 2019 regarding structural stability within six months.

The court noted rubbing of curd, ghee, honey on the Shivalingam by the devotees is also a cause of erosion.

"It would be appropriate that only pouring of a limited quantity of pure milk is allowed. Whereas in the traditional puja to be done on behalf of the temple, all pure materials can be used," the court said.

The court said no rubbing of the Shivalingam, except during traditional Puja and Archana performed on behalf of the temple, should be done by any devotee.

"It has been noted that the deterioration and erosion of Lingam is a continuing process. The photographs of July 2020 indicate that there was further erosion of the Lingam. A patch of Shivlinga towards the side of the deity of Shri Kartikeyan is quite visible. The matter is of grave concern as due to reckless offerings, the Lingam of Omkareshwar Temple was destroyed," the court said.