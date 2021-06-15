Taj Mahal to reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal to reopen from June 16, 650 visitors allowed at a time

The monument premises will be sanitised three times in a day

PTI
PTI, Agra,
  • Jun 15 2021, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 20:53 ist
All the centrally protected monuments, museums and sites closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will reopen on June 16. Credit: AFP File Photo

At the Taj Mahal, which will reopen for visitors from Wednesday, only 650 people will be allowed to enter the premises at a time, officials said on Tuesday.

All the centrally protected monuments, museums and sites closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will reopen on June 16, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order issued on Monday said.

While 650 tourists will be allowed inside the Taj Mahal premises at one point of time so that Covid-19 protocols are followed, such restrictions will not be in place for other monuments, District Magistrate, Agra Prabhu N Singh said.

Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Agra Circle, Vasant Kumar Swarnakar told PTI that the monument premises will be sanitised three times in a day.

"Masks will be mandatory for the tourists. Thermal screening of tourists would be done at gates and they would be sanitised before entering the monument premises," he added.

"The visitors will not be allowed to touch any object in the monument premises and they would have to follow social distancing norms," said Swarnakar. 

"Tickets will only be booked online and no ticket counter will be open," he said, while also advising tourists to bring their own water bottles and carry sanitisers. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Taj Mahal
Agra
Covid-19
Coronavirus
ASI
Archaeological Survey of India
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 