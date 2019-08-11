'Take inspiration from Modi, contribute to New India'

Union minister Shripad Naik on Sunday encouraged children to take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and contribute towards making a 'New India'.

He was addressing 3,500 children from 41 government schools, who will display 'Naya Bharat', as well as 700 NCC cadets who will participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the majestic Red Fort here on August 15, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Minister of State for Defence said children should contribute towards taking India to "newer heights".

Naik called upon the students to imbibe the virtues which will be shared by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day address.

Later, he gave away souvenirs to a teacher and a student from each of the participating schools along with the unit-in-charge of the NCC group and a cadet on behalf of all participating children and cadets.