Teacher arrested for raping student in Uttar Pradesh

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in Bairia area of the district, police said on Thursday.

The class 8 student was allegedly raped by the 22-year-old teacher two months ago, SHO, Bairia, Sanjay Tripathi, said.

An FIR was registered by the girl's father on Wednesday in which he alleged that his daughter was raped by the teacher when she had gone to Bairia to fill a scholarship form.

The accused has been arrested.