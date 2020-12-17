Teacher arrested for raping student in Uttar Pradesh

Teacher arrested for raping student in Uttar Pradesh

An FIR was registered by the girl's father and the accused has been arrested

PTI
PTI, Ballia ,
  • Dec 17 2020, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 11:47 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher in Bairia area of the district, police said on Thursday.

The class 8 student was allegedly raped by the 22-year-old teacher two months ago, SHO, Bairia, Sanjay Tripathi, said.

An FIR was registered by the girl's father on Wednesday in which he alleged that his daughter was raped by the teacher when she had gone to Bairia to fill a scholarship form.

The accused has been arrested.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
rape

What's Brewing

Covid-19: You may soon know how effective your mask is

Covid-19: You may soon know how effective your mask is

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family

 