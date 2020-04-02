Telangana cops, health department staff to get full salary, incentives amid COVID-19 crisis

The Telangana government would pay incentives to employees of medical and health and police departments, besides releasing full salaries for them, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The government had, on March 30, decided to implement deferment of salaries to employees including All India services officers and pensioners in the wake of dwindling coffers due to the ongoing lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus. Themove drew flak from the opposition parties as well as the Joint Action Committee of Telangana government employees.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to pay full month salary for medical and health and police employees and staff. He also decided to pay an additional incentive for them. He will announce incentive in a day or two, a press release issued on Wednesday said.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Chief MInister at a review meeting held here at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief SecretarySomesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy, Finance Secretary Sri Ramakrishna attended the meeting, it said.

It was decided to cut 75 per cent of salaries of the Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chairmen of various corporations and local public representatives.

The government had said that in respect of all other category of employees, there shall be deferment of 50 per cent in gross salary, except Class-IV employees for Class-IV employees, outsourcing and contract employees, there shall be a deferment of 10 per cent in gross salary, an official release had earlier said.