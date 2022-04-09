Temple vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Jammu

A Hindu temple was vandalised by some unidentified miscreants here, prompting police to register a case and launch a probe to bring the culprits to book, officials said on Saturday.

The idols of deities were found damaged at the decade-old temple in Sidhra on the city outskirts, they added.

The priest noticed the damage on visiting the temple in the morning and informed the police station concerned, which immediately rushed a team to investigate the matter, the officials said.

They said the temple was apparently vandalised by the miscreants on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is on to bring the culprits to book," a police official said, urging people to maintain communal harmony and foil the nefarious designs of inimical elements to disturb peace.

