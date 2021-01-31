Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search and cordon operation by police and the Army

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 31 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 23:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, leading to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search and cordon operation by police and the Army in Khet Chaka area of Budhal, the officials said.

They said an AK assault rifle, three magazines with 94 rounds, two pistols and five UBGL grenades were recovered from the hideout.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
Rajouri

