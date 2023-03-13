Terrorist hideout unearthed in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag

Terrorist hideout unearthed in J&K's Anantnag

A search operation was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district on Sunday night

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 13 2023, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 13:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hideout was unearthed in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, police said on Monday.

A search operation was launched in Rakh Momin Dangi area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district on Sunday night on the basis of a specific input developed over a period of time, a police official said.

He said during the search operation, the hideout was unearthed and a huge cache of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores was recovered which included five IEDs, Programmed Timer Devices (PTDs) and Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIEDs), six detonators, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 124 nine-mm rounds, four remote controls, and 13 batteries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the official said.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorism
LeT

