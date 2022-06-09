Terrorists and their cross-border supporters using 'new terror methods' in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the terrorists and their cross-border supporters are using new methods of terrorism in the region and declared that the government is committed to destroying their entire ecosystem.

"The terrorists, their supporters and another support setup here are using new methods. They are radicalizing the youths," Sinha told an outgoing parade of police here.

He said that there is a need to be more alert as compared to the past in view of the new strategy and multi-facet terrorism.

The LG asked the police force to treat even those who harbour and support the terrorists in the category of terrorists and deal with them accordingly.

“The person, who harbours and supports the terrorist, is equally guilty as a terrorist, who kills. The person who runs this eco-system is equally guilty,” he said.

“Both should be dealt with similar punishment as both are enemies of humanity,” he said.

Reassuring the families of those who lost their kin in selective killings, LG said their killers will soon be brought to justice.

"I want to reassure the families of martyrs that each tear of yours will be avenged. Security forces will not rest till they eliminate each of those, who killed the innocents,” said the LG.

He said that India has been a victim of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for years, and though the security forces have been able to largely dismantle their ecosystem, there’s still a handful who are responsible for most killings in the region.

He also termed social media as a new challenge to the security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Social media is being used to spread rumours. Cyber crimes, as compared to other crimes, increased by over 11 per cent between 2019 and 2020," he said.

Sinha said that social media is being used to create conflict within the society, and called on the forces to prepare for the “fourth-generation warfare”.