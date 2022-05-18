'Those calling Shivling a fountain should leave India'

Those calling 'Shivling' a fountain have no right to live in India: UP women commission member

To a question whether whatever was found was a Shivling or a fountain, she said 'I haven't been there'

PTI
PTI, Meerut,
  • May 18 2022, 20:39 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 20:39 ist
The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. Credit: PTI Photo

In a provocative statement, deputy chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Sushma Singh on Wednesday said those calling the 'Shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque a fountain don't have the right to live in the country.

She was reacting to the claimed discovery of a Shivling during a district court-ordered survey in the mosque complex in Varanasi. The mosque management committee disputed the claim, saying the structure was part of a fountain in the wazookhana reservoir.

Also Read | FIR lodged against associate professor of DU college over 'objectionable' post on 'Shivling'

"People who are calling Shivling as a fountain do not consider themselves Indians, I think they have no right to live in this country," Singh, who came to participate in an official program, told reporters here.

To a question whether whatever was found was a Shivling or a fountain, she said "I haven't been there. What social media and TV is showing and whatever our history tells, wherever the excavation has been done around or under the mosque, Shivling and snake deities have emerged there."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where 'Shivling' is said to be found in a recent survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'Namaz'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Gyanvapi Mosque

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

 