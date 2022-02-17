Those unsafe in their own houses, wear hijab: Pragya Thakur

Amid the ongoing hijab row, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said that people who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab.

"No need to wear a hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear a hijab especially at places where they study," Thakur said at an event in Bhopal.

#WATCH ...No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya at an event in Bhopal, MP (16.02)

