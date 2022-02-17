Those unsafe in their own houses, wear hijab: Pragya

Those unsafe in their own houses, wear hijab: Pragya Thakur

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2022, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 09:02 ist
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid the ongoing hijab row, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said that people who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab. 

"No need to wear a hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear a hijab especially at places where they study," Thakur said at an event in Bhopal. 

More to follow...

