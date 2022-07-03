Thousands participate in demonstration against tailor’s murder; curfew relaxed in Udaipur

Thousands of people took part in a demonstration here on Sunday to protest the brutal killing of a tailor by two men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, even as the situation remained normal in the city where curfew was relaxed for 10 hours from 8 am.

Members of the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations attended the demonstration in the state capital Jaipur under the banner of "Sarv Hindu Samaj" and demanded death penalty for the accused.

The main demonstration was held at Statue Circle where ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ was also played on loud speakers.

Officials said permission for the demonstration had been granted.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

Former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi, former MLA Mohan Lal Gupta and others were also present at the demonstration.

"We have gathered here to give a strong message that violence and terrorism will not be tolerated in the country," a seer told reporters at Statue Circle where a separate stage for them had been set up.

"Huge support extended by the people to this demonstration reflects that Hindus are awakened and united for the sake of the ‘Sanatan dharma’," local RSS leader Indresh Kumar said.

Those who attended the demonstration also accused the ruling Congress in the state of doing appeasement politics. They said Rajasthan will not be allowed to be made a Taliban state and a “bulldozer baba” is needed in Rajasthan too.

Notably, “bulldozer baba” is the sobriquet earned by BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath due to his frequent reference of the heavy machine which his dispensation deployed to raze the ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state.

BJP leader Suman Sharma, who also attended the demonstration, demanded death penalty to the accused.

A senior police official said the demonstration was held peacefully and permission was granted to the organisers.

Elaborate security arrangements were made and a tight vigil had been kept in the area via drones, he said.

It may be noted that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed across the state after the Udaipur killing.

On the other hand, the situation returned to normalcy in Udaipur where curfew was relaxed from 8 am to 6 pm.

“Situation is normal in the city and curfew will be relaxed for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday,” Udaipur collector Tara Chand Meena said.

He said mobile internet connection is suspended till 12 noon Monday and further decision will be taken after a review meeting.