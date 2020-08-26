Three arrested for assaulting police, tearing their uniforms in Delhi's C R Park

A 53-year-old businessman, his son and another person were arrested here for allegedly abusing and assaulting cops and tearing their uniforms in an inebriated condition, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in south Delhi's C R Park on Monday night, they said, adding that the trio were identified as businessman Ajay Mahipal, his son Rohan (21), and his friend Anish Raghav (21).

They had consumed alcohol and were travelling in a car which hit a BMW SUV in C R Park around 9.30 pm, the police said.

"We received a complaint about an accident. On reaching the spot, two vehicles were found in damaged condition. Both Rohan and Anish were fighting and abusing the BMW driver. Police personnel tried to stop them, but were abused and their uniforms torn," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused hurled abuses at locals who tried to stop the fight, he said, adding that Ajay Mahipal also joined his son and Raghav in abusing and fighting the police personnel.

They were drunk and misbehaved with everybody, and after being brought to a police station, one of them slapped a policeman, a senior officer said.

Ajay Mahipal owns a railway track clip manufacturing unit in Sonepat, and Anish Raghav and Rohan Mahipal are mass communication students at a university in Noida, the police said.