Three arrested for rape, murder of 18-year-old Dalit woman in UP's Mahoba

Three people were arrested in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for allegedly raping and killing a Dalit woman, whose body was found hanging from a tree here, police said.

The 18-year-old victim, who was in Class 12, left home to buy vegetables on Saturday afternoon but did not return. Later, her family members found her body hanging from a tree in the Belatal area, Circle Officer Rampravesh Rai had said.

An FIR was registered against the trio, Rohit, Bhupendra and Tarun, on charges of rape and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, SHO, Kulpahad police station, Ravindra Tiwari had said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

The woman's aunt told the police on Sunday that she was being harassed by a man in their locality, who was making phone calls to her for the last one month. She alleged that the victim's body was hanged from the tree after she was killed, the officer had said earlier.