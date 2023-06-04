Three fire incidents reported in Delhi

Three fire incidents, including one that razed 60-70 shanties in Jahangirpuri, were reported in Delhi on Sunday, officials said. However, there were no reports of casualties due to any of the blazes.
A fire broke out in a shanty in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri at 10.23 am. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.
Around 60 to 70 shanties in a 3,000-square-yard area were gutted in the blaze. The fire caused several cylinders to explode. The blaze was brought under control at 12.30 pm, they said.
At the Maulana Azad Medical College, a fire broke out at the old boys' hostel around 6.10 am.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to control the fire on the first floor of the building, a senior fire official said, adding that it was doused around 6.40 am.
Read | Delhi Police gives 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's tweet on 'police cats'
In the third incident, a blaze erupted at a meter board at New Brij Puri in the Jagatpuri area around 5.40 pm, an official said.
Twenty fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. As the road is very narrow, the water tenders are facing difficulty reaching the spot. The process of dousing the blaze is underway, the official said.
No casualties have been reported so far, he added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks
People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution
Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants
Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past
Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules
Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary
Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat
The ‘other’ Maldives
3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece
India's Oval-sized hurdle