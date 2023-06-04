Three fire incidents reported in Delhi

Three fire incidents, including one that razed 60-70 shanties in Jahangirpuri, were reported in Delhi on Sunday, officials said. However, there were no reports of casualties due to any of the blazes.

A fire broke out in a shanty in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri at 10.23 am. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

Around 60 to 70 shanties in a 3,000-square-yard area were gutted in the blaze. The fire caused several cylinders to explode. The blaze was brought under control at 12.30 pm, they said.

At the Maulana Azad Medical College, a fire broke out at the old boys' hostel around 6.10 am.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to control the fire on the first floor of the building, a senior fire official said, adding that it was doused around 6.40 am.

In the third incident, a blaze erupted at a meter board at New Brij Puri in the Jagatpuri area around 5.40 pm, an official said.

Twenty fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. As the road is very narrow, the water tenders are facing difficulty reaching the spot. The process of dousing the blaze is underway, the official said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he added.