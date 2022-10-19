Three from Tamil Nadu killed in Kedarnath chopper crash, CM condoles loss of lives

3 from Tamil Nadu among Kedarnath chopper crash victims

The crash is said to have taken place within seconds of taking off from the Kedarnath helipad

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Oct 19 2022, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 13:28 ist
Crash site near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Credit: PTI Photo

Three pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including two women, were among those who perished in the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand, the state government said on Wednesday.

Seven pilgrims died after the helicopter ferrying them from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi crashed into a hill near Kedarnath Dham due to poor visibility on Tuesday.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, Chief Minister M K Stalin in a statement said the government was coordinating with the Uttarakhand government to bring back the bodies of the deceased to Chennai.

The chopper Bell 407 operated by private company burst into flames around 11.45 am on Tuesday at Dev Darshini in Rudraprayag's Garud Chatti.

The crash is said to have taken place within seconds of taking off from the Kedarnath helipad. 

Uttarakhand
India News
Helicopter Crash
Helicopter
Kedarnath
Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin

