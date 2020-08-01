Three killed, 4 injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh,
  • Aug 01 2020, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 15:48 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: DH

Three persons of a family were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a truck here on Saturday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said, "Around 10.00 am on the Lucknow-Varanasi road, a car and truck collided head-on. As a result, Radheyshyam Sharma (80) and his son Bharat Bhushan Sharma (55) died on the spot. Radheyshyam's wife Rajpatti (70) succumbed at the district hospital."

The injured were brought to the district hospital for treatment. The family, who hails from Pratapgarh, were going to Jaunpur.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, while the truck driver fled leaving the truck behind.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

Uttar Pradesh
Car accident

