Three killed, 8 hurt in bus-dumper collision in UP

Three persons were killed and eight others suffered serious injuries when the private bus they were travelling in collided with a dumper here on Saturday, police said.

The private double-decker bus, travelling from Dehradun to Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kehri district of Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident near Laugapar jungle in the morning, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aparna Gautam said

In the accident, Ramcharan (30) died on the spot while Fakhruddin (50) and another unidentified person succumbed to injuries during treatment, the SP said.

The eight injured persons were rushed to the district hospital, she said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Saturday's accident comes days after a UPSRTC bus fell off a bridge in Agra on the Yamuna Expressway.

Twenty-nine persons were killed and 18 injured after the state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on July 8.

The Janrath bus of the Uttar Pradesh Roadways' Awadh Depot was going from Lucknow to Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT. The 165-km six-lane expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.