Three men sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping woman

3 men sentenced to 20 yrs' prison term for raping woman

  • Aug 11 2021, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A local court here has sentenced three men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 25-year-old married woman in Subhash Nagar area of the district in 2014.

The Additional Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts, and ordered that the amount be paid to the survivor.

The woman had gone to cut grass in the jungle when the three raped her at gunpoint on October 28, 2014.

