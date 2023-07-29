Three minors rape 15-year-old girl, circulate video in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; two detained

Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said.

"Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in-charge Karan Singh said.

He said a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and a probe to get all details of the incident was under way.