Three minors rape 15-year-old girl, circulate video in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; two detained

PTI
PTI, Ujjain,
  • Jul 29 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Three minors allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and circulated a video of the act, leading to the detention of two of the accused and a search for the third, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Lasudiya Jaisingh village under Birla Gram police station limits and a probe began after the video went viral on social media on Friday, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh shocker: 12-year-old girl raped, assaulted; 2 men linked to temple trust held

"Three minors raped a 15-year-old girl and circulated a video of it. Two of the three accused have been detained and a search for the third is underway," Birla Gram police station in-charge Karan Singh said.

He said a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and a probe to get all details of the incident was under way.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
rape
Crime
Ujjain
Pocso

