Tight security arrangements in place ahead of Amit Shah's visit to J&K's Rajouri on Jan 13

Multi-tier security arrangements are in place ahead of Union Home minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday where is scheduled to meet the families of twin terror attacks victims, officials said.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the district's Dhangri hamlet where roads have been repaired and CCTV cameras installed, they said.

The Union Home minister is also scheduled to chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, they said, adding that senior officers of different forces and intelligence agencies will be part of it.

The twin terror attacks had left seven people of minority community, including two children, dead and fourteen others injured in the Dhangri hamlet.

Shah is scheduled to reach Rajouri in the morning and will move straight to the Dhangri village.

Union Home Minister will meet members of all three families who have suffered loss in the terrorist attack, they said.

Officials said massive security arrangements have been put in place in Rajouri district ahead of the Union minister's visit and the entire Dhangri area of Rajouri has been turned into a restricted zone.

Restrictions will also be put in place on normal movement of people on Friday morning till late afternoon hours, they said.

Officials said a multi-tier security cover has been put in place comprising of security personnel of the police and the CAPF, while troops of Indian Army will also guard the higher reaches.

They said heavy deployment, both on roads of the VVIP movement as well as the Dhangri village has been made.

CCTV cameras have also been placed at a number of locations in the Dhangri village to ensure close surveillance of the area, they said.

Senior police and CAPF officers also visited the area on Thursday evening and reviewed the security arrangements ahead of the Home minister's visit.