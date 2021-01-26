Tractor rally: Police use tear gas to disperse farmers as they enter Delhi

Delhi Police used tear gas to disperse farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar during the ongoing tractor rally against the three farm laws, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Police also used tear gas on groups of farmers as they tried to break barricades and cemented barriers with tractors at Delhi's Mukarba Chowk.

Track live updates on farmers' track rally here

Delhi: Police use tear gas to disperse farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar Farmers tractor rally form Singhu border arrived here pic.twitter.com/g36JzH4ke4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Media reports state that Delhi Police lathi-charged the farmers as they broke barricades at Delhi borders and started the tractor rally before the permitted time.

Also read — Farmers break barricades at Tikri, Singhu borders during Republic Day tractor rally

#WATCH Farmers climb atop a police water cannon vehicle at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/8W0EFjaeTb — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Earlier, driving tractors and marching on foot, farmers started gathering in huge numbers at the police barricades set up near the Delhi-Haryana Singhu Border in north Delhi and Tikri border in West Delhi for the Kisan Ganatantra Parade which was to begin at 12:00 noon.

On Monday, the Delhi Police had spelt out 37 conditions for the Kisan Parade that was to set out from four border points – Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla, the latter two being the border points between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes. "But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

The protesting unions have also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.

(With inputs from PTI)