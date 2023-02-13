Trans women, acid attack survivors to be part of Delhi first Lok Adalat

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) is holding the first Lok Adalat this year, and the DSLSA has asked transwomen, acid attack survivors, and people from disenfranchised communities to be part of the court proceedings as associate members, to help judges settle cases.

A Lok Adalat is among the alternative dispute redressal forums where pending cases or cases in pre-litigation stages, can be settled in an amicable manner.

District Judge Mukesh Kumar Gupta, DSLSA member secretary at Saket court, told The Indian Express, "This time, we have included more people from fringes of society. We have made transgender persons and acid attack survivors associate members."

Preparations started many months ago as judges make referrals of cases that have a scope of settlement. Gupta added, "Currently, referrals have touched over 2 lakh cases. This is the highest figure since we started Lok Adalats. Civil, matrimonial dispute, criminal compoundable cases are mostly referred in Lok Adalats."

Among those who are part of the Lok Adalat's proceedings, Raghavi - a transwoman - told IE, "I had a very interactive session with the judge. This was an important platform where trans people feel visible. It helps us transcend beyond the stereotypical idea of trans existence." Another transwoman noted, "There is a taboo that we’re violent and most of us are involved in sex work. The Lok Adalat is a good platform for us to be seen in another role."

Mohini, an acid attack survivor, said, "But the judge made sure I felt at home. I also worked in DSLSA as a lower divisional clerk (LDC) and had some doubts which I cleared with the judge".

Meanwhile, for Shama, the Lok Adalat was a chance to emerge in public after being confined to her home after the acid attack. "I told the judge I don’t know English. The judge calmed me down and we heard the matters together. I did not understand the proceedings, but the judge was kind enough to tell me some basic things. I signed on order sheets mostly, but I want to learn English now," she told the publication.