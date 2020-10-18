Transporter's minor son kidnapped for ransom found dead in Madhya Pradesh

Transporter's son kidnapped for ransom found dead in MP

  • Oct 18 2020, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 16:42 ist
A 13-year-old boy, kidnapped three days back from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district by some persons for a ransom of Rs 2 crore, was found dead on Sunday, police said.

The body of the boy, who was the son of a local transporter, was found floating in Bargi dam canal near Bichua village, located around 20 km from here, city Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma said.

A piece of cloth was found wrapped around the boy's neck, he said.

"It is suspected that the boy was strangulated with a piece of cloth before the body was dumped in the canal, the official said.

The police have some clues about the culprits and efforts are underway to nab them, he said.

The boy was kidnapped from Dhanvantari Nagar area here on Thursday when he went to buy some items from a shop near his home, the official said.

Later, his parents received ransom calls for Rs 2 crore and the callers warned them not to approach police, he added. 

