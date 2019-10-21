Tributes paid to soldiers killed in ceasefire violation

  Oct 21 2019, 18:48pm ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2019, 19:09pm ist
Vice-Chief of Army Staff Gen. M M Naravane along with Indian Army personnel pay tributes to martyrs Hawaldar Padam Bahadur Shrestha (Assam) &amp; Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha at Palam Delhi Tech Area in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Tributes were paid to the Army soldiers who were killed in Tangadhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, officials said on Monday.

The Pakistan military had resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector on Saturday night to assist infiltration by terrorists, killing two Indian Army personnel and a civilian. Three others were also injured in the attack.

The bodies of Padam Bahardur Shrestha, a resident of Gollaghat district in Assam and Gamil Kumar Shrestha, a resident of Palpa district in Nepal, reached the Delhi Technical Area at around 1.30 pm from where they were shifted to the Domestic Airport before being flown to Jorhat in Assam, they said.

Several senior Army officials, including Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Vice Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, paid tributes at the Delhi Technical Area.

The Indian Army on Sunday launched heavy artillery attacks targeting at least four terror camps and several Pakistani military positions opposite the Tangadhar sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Pakistani soldiers.

The Indian retaliation came a day after Pakistan military resorted to firing in Tangadhar sector.

