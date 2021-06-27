Twin explosions at IAF station in Jammu airport terror attack: J&K DGP

IAF station blasts in Jammu airport terror attack: DGP

The blasts took place within six minutes of each other

  • Jun 27 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 15:17 ist
Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low intensity explosions reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday termed the twin explosions using explosives-laden drones at the Jammu airport's high security Indian Air Force station a terror attack.

The police, IAF and other agencies were investigating the attack, he said.

Two IAF personnel were injured when two explosives-laden drones crashed into the station around 1.40 am.

The blasts took place within six minutes of each other.

Also read: Jammu explosions: Probe on, Rajnath speaks to IAF Vice Chief

The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city.

The second one was on the ground, officials said. 

 

