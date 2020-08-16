2 arrested in connection with Sudeeksha Bhati's death

Two arrested in connection with Sudeeksha Bhati's death case: Police

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr,
  • Aug 16 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 15:10 ist
Sudiksha, who was pursuing studies in the United States on a government scholarship, was allegedly being chased by eve teaser while she was going to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle. Credit: PTI Photo

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student here, police said on Sunday.

Sudeeksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor.

Police said they arrested the two people -- Deepak Choudhary and Raju -- on the basis of CCTV footage.

Sudiksha, an academically bright student, was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

Her family has alleged that the road crash took place because two unidentified motorcycle-borne men were "following" her two-wheeler and harassing her, while police said that some people were "trying to twist the narrative of the incident".

"It appears that after the body reached her Deri Scanar village, some people tried to twist the narrative of the incident. Since the girl had got a huge scholarship package (for studying in the US), there could have been a thought of demand (for compensation) in the people," Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh had said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahr
Accident
Arrested

