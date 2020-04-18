Two children killed, parents injured in lightning strike

Two children were killed and their parents seriously injured when lightning struck them in the Bhopa area here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place Friday night when the family was sleeping in a makeshift shelter on the banks of river Ganga in Shukratal village, police said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the children, identified as Nazim (13) and Zishan (11), were declared as brought dead, they said.

The couple -- Shahoon (45) and his wife Sajida (40) -- are undergoing treatment at the facility, police said.

Rains accompanied by thunderstorm lashed the district during the night, they said.

The couple was living in the makeshift shelter to care for their crops, police said.