Two IEDs, grenade launcher seized from terrorist hideout in J&K’s Ramban

A terrorist hideout was busted in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district with the recovery of arms and explosives including two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a grenade launcher, police said on Monday.

The hideout was busted on specific information about its location in the far-flung hilly and forested area of Burzalla in Khari tehsil, a police spokesperson said.

The recoveries made from the hideout included an Under Barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL), two rifle grenades, a wireless set with an antenna, two IEDs with wire, a detonator, 17 rounds of AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of 9 mm pistol, one bottle containing some liquid, a ‘Khakhi’ jacket and a pair of black leather shoes, the spokesperson said.

No one was arrested during the search operation, he said, adding police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on.