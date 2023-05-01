Two IEDs, grenade launcher seized from terrorist hideout in J&K’s Ramban

A terrorist hideout was busted in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district with the recovery of arms and explosives including two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a grenade launcher, police said on Monday.
The hideout was busted on specific information about its location in the far-flung hilly and forested area of Burzalla in Khari tehsil, a police spokesperson said.
The recoveries made from the hideout included an Under Barrel Grenade launcher (UBGL), two rifle grenades, a wireless set with an antenna, two IEDs with wire, a detonator, 17 rounds of AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of 9 mm pistol, one bottle containing some liquid, a ‘Khakhi’ jacket and a pair of black leather shoes, the spokesperson said.
No one was arrested during the search operation, he said, adding police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is on.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows
Untangling Rosalind Franklin’s role in DNA discovery
How Labour Day came to be and where it is celebrated
Kashmir scaling new heights in tourist count
Medical bills heavy? Bring down the out-of-pocket costs
Pakodanomics is the new economics
As India greys, care economy blooms