Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a car hit an auto-rickshaw near Ismailabad village at the Ambala-Hisar highway on Sunday, police said.

The auto-rickshaw overturned after the car hit it. Police said over 10 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Police took out the injured from the auto with the help of passersby.

Prem Chand (48) and Brij Lal (52), who were in the auto-rickshaw, died while eight other occupants were rushed to the Ambala Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered against the car driver for negligent driving, police said. The injured are stated to be stable.

