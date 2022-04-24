Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

Two killed, 8 hurt as car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

PTI
PTI, Ambala,
  • Apr 24 2022, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 16:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a car hit an auto-rickshaw near Ismailabad village at the Ambala-Hisar highway on Sunday, police said.

The auto-rickshaw overturned after the car hit it. Police said over 10 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Police took out the injured from the auto with the help of passersby.

Prem Chand (48) and Brij Lal (52), who were in the auto-rickshaw, died while eight other occupants were rushed to the Ambala Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered against the car driver for negligent driving, police said. The injured are stated to be stable. 

India News
Haryana
Accident

