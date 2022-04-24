Two killed, 8 injured after car hits auto-rickshaw in Ambala

Two people were killed and eight others injured when a car hit an auto-rickshaw near Ismailabad village at the Ambala-Hisar highway on Sunday, police said.
The auto-rickshaw overturned after the car hit it. Police said over 10 people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw. Police took out the injured from the auto with the help of passersby.
Prem Chand (48) and Brij Lal (52), who were in the auto-rickshaw, died while eight other occupants were rushed to the Ambala Civil Hospital.
A case has been registered against the car driver for negligent driving, police said. The injured are stated to be stable.
