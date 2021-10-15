Militants involved in Srinagar killing gunned down

Two militants involved in recent Srinagar killings gunned down: J&K police

Violence has witnessed a spurt in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 15 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 22:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two militants, who were responsible for the recent killing of civilians and a police officer in Srinagar, were gunned down in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Friday.

In the first encounter which erupted in Wahibug village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said, Shahid Bashir Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar, who was involved in the killing of civilian Muhammad Safi Dar on October 2, was gunned down.

One AK-47 rifle and a magazine were recovered from the possession of the slain militant, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

In the second gunfight which erupted in Bemina area of Srinagar in the evening, a militant, who police said was involved in the killing of sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad, was gunned down. Ahmad was shot dead by pistol-borne militant outside police station Khanyar in old city Srinagar on September 12.

Last evening two army soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gun battle with militants in Mendhar area of border district Poonch in Jammu region.

Violence has witnessed a spurt in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days. Seven soldiers, seven civilians and over a dozen militants have been killed in separate incidents across the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
Militancy
India News
J&K police

