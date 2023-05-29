Two minors raped at marriage function in UP's Bijnor

Two minors raped at marriage function in UP's Bijnor

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night at a village in Sherkot police station area, when a marriage party ('baraat') had come to the village

PTI
PTI, Bijnor (UP),
  • May 29 2023, 01:57 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 01:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by an unidentified man at a marriage function here, police said on Sunday, adding the victims have been hospitalised.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night at a village in Sherkot police station area, when a marriage party ('baraat') had come to the village.

The two girls, one aged five years and the other six, were enjoying the DJ being played at the function. Suddenly, both of them disappeared, prompting the villagers to search them, police said, adding they were found in a nearby jungle in an unconscious state.

Also Read | Case against man for raping minor girl in Navi Mumbai on promise of marriage

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that on Sunday, a person lodged a police complaint that a marriage party had come to his village on Saturday, from where his six-year-old daughter and his brother-in-law's five-year-old daughter were abducted and raped.

A case has been registered against an unknown person under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said.

"The video footage of the wedding ceremony is being examined and the accused person will be arrested soon," the SP said.

