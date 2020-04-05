Two more nurses test positive for COVID-19; total 17 healthcare professionals in Delhi infected

Two more nurses at the Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19 after they came in touch with a doctor there who had contracted the virus infection earlier.

With this, seven healthcare professionals, including the doctor, at the Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19. The Out Patient Department (OPD) at the hospital has been shut to ensure that the virus infection does not spread further, amid plans to shift 48 patients there to private hospitals after conducting COVID-19 tests.

The doctor had contracted the infection after a visit to a relative who had returned from the United Kingdom. However, the relative has not tested positive for the virus infection yet, making it unclear from where the doctor contracted the infection.

At least 17 healthcare professions, including two doctor couples, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the National capital.

In Sir Gangaram Hospital, at least 108 healthcare professions have been put under quarantine after two patients who were admitted to the facility tested positive for COVID-19. Of this, 23 are quarantined in the hospital itself while the rest are in home quarantine.

The two patients when they were admitted in the hospital had not shown any symptoms for COVID-19 but were tested later as they showed complications. One of them was even shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Earlier, three doctors, including a couple, working with the Delhi government's 'mohalla clinics' (community clinics) were tested positive for COVID-19. An AIIMS doctor and his pregnant wife, also a doctor, too are presently in hospital due to the virus infection. The woman doctor delivered a baby last week in AIIMS.

The rise in number of positive cases among healthcare professionals came amid the Delhi government making it public that it was running out of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, which include face mask, surgical suit and gloves and other things, and urged the Centre to immediately rush stock to it. The Delhi government had said that it is left with 5,000 to 8,000 PPEs for the next two days and it would immediately need replenishment.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) mandates that healthcare professionals use PPE kits while engaged in COVID-19 related treatment.