Two Pakistani militants killed in Kashmir this year

Despite a good presence of foreign militants in Kashmir, security forces have only been able to kill two Pakistani ultras this year.

"This year only two foreign terrorists have been killed and both were eliminated in Sopore area of North Kashmir. They were from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)," J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh said at a press meet.

He added that a good number of foreign militants were present in Kashmir still "but they are lying low."

"So it would be wrong to claim that Kashmir is free from foreign terrorists,” Singh said.

About infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC), he said that the February ceasefire between Indo-Pak armies has helped to check infiltration to a large extent.

On a number of active militants in Srinagar, the police chief said two ultras operating in the city outskirts. “We have seen one or two incidents in Srinagar. We can’t filter 100% movement of militants but in near future, we will launch the city as well," he said.