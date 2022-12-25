2 killed, 5 injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

Two persons killed, five injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

The accident took place near Bangapal village on a national highway when the private bus was heading to Bijapur from state capital Raipur

PTI
PTI, Bijapur,
  • Dec 25 2022, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 13:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed and five others injured after a bus in which they were travelling overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The accident took place near Bangapal village on a national highway when the private bus was heading to Bijapur from state capital Raipur, he said. The total number of passengers travelling in the bus was not yet known.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, two injured as dumper truck hits them; driver held

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which it overturned, the official said. Two persons died on the spot, he said. Five others were injured and shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dantewada district, the official added.

