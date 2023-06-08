Girl stuck in borewell for 50 hrs, dies after rescue

Two-year-old girl stuck in borewell for over 50 hrs, dies after rescue

As per the doctor, the cause of death was due to suffocation

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 08 2023, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 18:43 ist
Rescue operation after the 2-yr old girl fell into a 300 ft borewell, in Sehore district, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The two-and-half-year-old girl, rescued from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore after over two days, succumbed on Thursday.

Despite all our attempts, we could not save the girl. Postmortem by a team of two doctors reveals that the body is in a decomposed state, further details awaited, Collector Sehore said. 

As per the doctor, the cause of death was due to suffocation.

The two-and-half-year-old girl who fell into a 300-foot borewell was rescued on Thursday evening in an operation that lasted more than 50 hours and saw a robotic team joining personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDERF and earth movers.

The girl, who had fallen into the 300-foot borewell in Mungavali village at around 1am on Tuesday, was rescued at 5:30pm on Thursday and was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance for a thorough check up, an official said. He however, did not disclose details of her condition.

(With agency inputs.)

India News
Madhya Pradesh

