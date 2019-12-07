Unnao rape victim's brother demands justice

The brother of the Unnao rape victim on Saturday demanded justice for his sister, saying that the accused will have to go to the place "where she has gone".

"She asked me that brother please save me. I am very sad that I could not save her," he told reporters.

The rape victim from Unnao, airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital here after she was set on fire allegedly by five persons, died on Friday night.

"Despite our best efforts, she did not survive. Her condition deteriorated towards the evening. She had a cardiac arrest around 11:10 pm. We tried to resuscitate her, but she passed away around 11:40 pm," said Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burn and Plastic Surgery at the hospital.

She died on a day four accused in the gang-rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an 'encounter' with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum -- ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

The Unnao rape victim was set afire by five men, including her two alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing in the rape case filed by her.

She had suffered more than 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Delhi after being shifted from a local hospital to Lucknow. The Delhi Traffic Police had provided a "green corridor" for hindrance-free movement of the ambulance carrying her from the airport to the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Dr Kumar had described her condition "extremely critical". She was put on ventilator and her vitals were very low, he had said.

One of the two men accused of raping her last year was granted bail 10 days back. The other man had been on the run. All the five men involved in the Thursday morning attack were arrested within hours of the crime.