UP BJP MP attacks Ramdev over 'fake' Patanjali ghee

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has mounted a blistering attack on Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, accusing him of selling 'fake ghee' under the brand name Patanjali.

He also alleged that Ramdev was teaching 'Kapal Bhati' the wrong way which was having an adverse impact on those who followed his teaching.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh advised people to keep a cow or buffalo in their homes instead of purchasing ghee from the market.

He said that the "child of the weak is born weak. A child of a healthy person is born healthy. To stay healthy, it is very important to have cleanliness and pure milk and ghee in the homes".

"I will soon convene a meeting of seers and saints and urge them to stop the exploitation of the name of Maharishi Patanjali. I will ensure that saints give their blessings to my movement against fake milk products that are being produced and sold by Ramdev's supporters," he said.

He further said that Ramdev had sent him a legal notice on his statement on fake ghee and had asked him to apologise.

"I will never apologise and I stand by what I have said," he remarked.