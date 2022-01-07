PM security lapse: Protesting BJP workers lathi-charged

UP: BJP workers lathi-charged during protest over PM security breach, SHO sent to police lines

BJP's Tilhar Nagar president Rajiv Rathore said dozens of party workers took out a torch procession on Thursday night to protest the lapse in the prime minister's security

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur ,
  • Jan 07 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 15:53 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party activists stage a protest against Punjab CM .Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Ferozepur incident, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of BJP workers who held a protest in Tilhar here against the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit were allegedly lathi-charged by police, following which the incharge of the local police station was sent to police lines.

An investigation in the matter is underway, police officials said.

BJP's Tilhar Nagar president Rajiv Rathore said dozens of party workers took out a torch procession on Thursday night to protest the lapse in the prime minister's security during his visit to Punjab.

As the procession reached Martyrs Kutir, police personnel arrived there and started beating the BJP workers after enquiring about the sloganeering, he alleged.

Also read: PM Modi's security breach: Supreme Court directs Punjab HC Registrar General to preserve travel records

BJP workers were chased and thrashed by the police and it was only when all of them gathered and staged a sit-in outside the local police station that top officers reached the spot, Rathore claimed.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said he reached the spot as soon as he received information about the incident.

After listening to both sides, the incharge of Tilhar police station, Ravindra Singh, was removed. He has been sent to police lines and the matter is being investigated, he said.

BJP MLA from Tilhar Roshan Lal Verma condemned the alleged police action.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Congress
BJP
Narendra Modi
lathi charge
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

Metaverse gets touch of reality at CES

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

BJP leaders, CMs & others pray for Modi’s well-being

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Call for probe into Habib reportedly spitting on woman

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

Time not 'auspicious', new MLC Suraj Revanna skips oath

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

DH Toon | New slogan for PM after security breach?

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

Omicron testing kit: Here's all you need to know

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

How Salman Khan looks to dominate Bollywood in 2022

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

 