Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath invokes 'Ramcharitmanas' to tackle Covid-19, says some people creating fear in state

Amid the Covid-19 surge and shortage of oxygen and beds at the hospitals in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that some people were trying to create an ''atmosphere of fear'' and hinted at tough action against 'fearmongers'.

Adityanath also cited a couplet from the Hindu epic 'Ramcharitmanas' to impress upon the people that in times of crisis, people's patience is tested.

He also said that no charge would be levied on the cremation of people dying from Covid 19. "The government has also ordered an oxygen audit in the state,'' he added.

"We are facing a pandemic... it will be a grave mistake to take it as a simple viral fever... I am too in its grip," the chief minister said in a virtual interaction with the newsmen here on Saturday evening.

In reply to a query on the alleged shortage of oxygen, he said that the situation in the state must be analysed keeping in mind its population and the intensity of the pandemic.

Adityanath said that there was no shortage of oxygen and other medicines required to treat seriously infected people. "The problem has arisen owing to black marketing and hoarding of these items," he said.

He said that the government had slapped the National Security Act (NSA) against those found to be indulging in black marketing of oxygen and Remdesivir.

Adityanath said that some people were trying to create fear in the minds of people through misleading and fake posts on social media. "Identical messages are being posted on social media through different accounts... there is a need to identify such people," he said, indicating that his government would take tough action against such people.

His remarks came in the wake of heart-wrenching videos on social media showing the attendants of the patients crying in front of hospitals after their refusal to admit the patients citing shortage of oxygen and non-availability of beds.

Meanwhile, 35,614 new cases of Covid 19 were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. A total of 11,165 people have died from coronavirus in the state so far.