UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet India Inc, Bollywood top brass ahead of global investors' meet

In December, 2020, too, Yogi Adityanath had undertaken a similar visit to Mumbai to garner investments

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 04 2023, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 17:36 ist
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would meet captains of the Indian industry and Bollywood’s who’s who in Mumbai on Thursday as he arrives for a whirlwind tour of the financial capital ahead of the global summit in Lucknow. 

The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is slated to be held  from February 10-12 in  Lucknow. 

The three-day long investors' summit will bring together policy makers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think-tanks and political and government leadership from across the globe to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

During the two-day visit, Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet top brass of Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, Aditya Birla Group, Piramal Enterprises, JSW Group, Torrent Power, Hiranandani Group, Hinduja Group, Ever Stone Group, Hero Cycles, RPG Enterprises, L&T among others.

He would be holding a separate meeting with the titans of the banking sector in Mumbai. 

He would also be meeting top Bollywood producers, directors and actors. 

The UP government is planning a Film City near the proposed Jewar International Airport, which would be the biggest in Asia. Besides, a FinTech City and Electronic City will also be there in the vicinity.

In December, 2020, too, Yogi Adityanath had undertaken a similar visit to Mumbai to garner investments.

The UPGIS 2023 is an initiative aligned to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making the country a $5 trillion economy, towards which the Government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the state a $1 trillion economy in the next five years.

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting investment of worth Rs 10 lakh crore at UPGIS 2023 and has come out with a new online system for signing Memorandums of Understanding and monitoring their implementation.

