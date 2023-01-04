UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet India Inc, Bollywood top brass ahead of global investors' meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would meet captains of the Indian industry and Bollywood’s who’s who in Mumbai on Thursday as he arrives for a whirlwind tour of the financial capital ahead of the global summit in Lucknow.
The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is slated to be held from February 10-12 in Lucknow.
The three-day long investors' summit will bring together policy makers, corporate leaders, business delegations, academia, think-tanks and political and government leadership from across the globe to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.
During the two-day visit, Yogi Adityanath is expected to meet top brass of Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan, Aditya Birla Group, Piramal Enterprises, JSW Group, Torrent Power, Hiranandani Group, Hinduja Group, Ever Stone Group, Hero Cycles, RPG Enterprises, L&T among others.
He would be holding a separate meeting with the titans of the banking sector in Mumbai.
He would also be meeting top Bollywood producers, directors and actors.
The UP government is planning a Film City near the proposed Jewar International Airport, which would be the biggest in Asia. Besides, a FinTech City and Electronic City will also be there in the vicinity.
In December, 2020, too, Yogi Adityanath had undertaken a similar visit to Mumbai to garner investments.
The UPGIS 2023 is an initiative aligned to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making the country a $5 trillion economy, towards which the Government of Uttar Pradesh has set an aspiration target of making the state a $1 trillion economy in the next five years.
Uttar Pradesh has set a target of attracting investment of worth Rs 10 lakh crore at UPGIS 2023 and has come out with a new online system for signing Memorandums of Understanding and monitoring their implementation.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers
CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery
Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide
Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary
Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side
Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch
China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry
Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles
Denmark marks first year with no bank heists
Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped