UP constable cries over poor food quality, video goes viral

A video clip of a police constable protesting over the quality of food being served to them has gone viral on social media.

The constable, Manoj Kumar, seen crying while staging a demonstration, was later whisked away by the police.

In the video clip, Kumar says, "The food that is being given is of the kind that even an animal cannot eat, but it is fed to us. It is a scam by the senior superintendent of police and the DCP. Through these people police personnel are provided poor quality food."

Also Read | Govt assures nutritious food to flood-affected people

He also said that bad quality food was provided despite assurances given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the allowances given to police personnel will be increased by around 30 per cent to ensure a nutritious diet for them.

The police mess manager, however, said that Kumar used to raise unnecessary hue and cry regarding the quality of food.

Kumar said, "The Reserve Inspector says that I will be suspended soon. I have told DGP sir regarding the problem several times, but till date no solution has been provided."

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry.

The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.

(With inputs from PTI)