UP cops lathicharge over a dozen in land dispute case

UP cops lathicharge over a dozen people in land dispute case; several injured

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Nov 17 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 16:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

About a dozen people, including six women, were injured allegedly after police resorted to lathicharge in a property dispute case in Umerpur village here.

The incident took place on Tuesday under Budhana Police Station area, when police allegedly used force during its bid to evict people from a piece of land.

The land under contest was alleged to have been bought by a man named Yusuf about 20 years back, but was not registered in the Tehsil records.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
land dispute

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 