UP cops lathicharge over a dozen people in land dispute case; several injured

About a dozen people, including six women, were injured allegedly after police resorted to lathicharge in a property dispute case in Umerpur village here.

The incident took place on Tuesday under Budhana Police Station area, when police allegedly used force during its bid to evict people from a piece of land.

The land under contest was alleged to have been bought by a man named Yusuf about 20 years back, but was not registered in the Tehsil records.

