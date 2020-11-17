UP engineer who sexually exploited over 50 kids held

UP engineer who sexually exploited over 50 children arrested

The accused allegedly gave expensive gifts to his victims to 'buy' their silence

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, Lucknow,
  • Nov 17 2020, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 20:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

An Uttar Pradesh engineer, who had allegedly sexually exploited over 50 children, was arrested from state's Banda district, about 170 kilometres from here, by the CBI.

The culprit, identified as Ram Bhawan, who worked as a junior engineer in the irrigation department, had allegedly been sexually exploiting minor children (between five and 15 years of age) for the past around ten years.

According to the police sources here, Ram Bhawan, who was a resident of state's Chitrakoot district, about 250 kilometres from here, gave costly gifts, including mobile phones, to his victims to 'buy' their silence.

The CBI sleuths recovered huge amount of cash, a dozen cell phones, webcams and other electronic devices from the residence of the accused. Sex toys were also recovered from there, sources said.

Police sources said that Ram Bhawan's victims hailed from Banda, Chitrakoot and some other neighbouring districts.

Sources said that the accused was also involved in producing child porn, and he might also have sold the same to people in the country as well as abroad.

The central investigating agency was probing if Ram Bhawan had accomplices. The possibility of the involvement of some other people could not be ruled out, police sources said.

According to the sources, the accused would be produced before the district court in Banda by the CBI for obtaining his transit remand.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
children
Arrest
sexual abuse

What's Brewing

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 