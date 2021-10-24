UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station

UP govt to rename Faizabad railway station

Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 24 2021, 04:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 05:02 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station, a tweet by the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

It will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister.

In another tweet, the CM’s office said the Centre too has granted its consent to the decision and Adityanath has given green signal to issue a notification in this regard.

Earlier in 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya.

The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Meanwhile, the opposition dubbed the move as an attempt to "play with Hindu sentiments" for political benefits.

The chief minister, however, justified renaming, saying it is part of efforts to "restore the rich historical and cultural identity" of the place.

Opened in 1874, the Faizabad railway station comes under the Northern Railway zone. It falls under the Lucknow-Varanasi section.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India
India News
Yogi Adityanath

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s most preferred lawyer

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Discontent wafts through India's air waves

Assam connected with first electric train service

Assam connected with first electric train service

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Indy autonomous cars gear up for race without drivers

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Banksy's shredded art & how it is still breaking banks

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

 