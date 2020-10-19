UP govt's Mission Shakti a false propaganda, says Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday described the Mission Shakti launched by the Yogi Adityanath government as false propaganda.

The UP chief minister had started the programme from Balrampur district on Saturday with an aim to protect and empower women.

Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement that the BJP government launched the programme as rape incidents in the state started bringing disrepute to it.

“The Chief Minister has presented another advertisement of misleading propaganda in the name of Mission Shakti,” Akhilesh said.

"Every daughter of the state is waiting for the answer to the question that where is the anti-Romeo squad. The Samajwadi government had made the 1090 helpline a shield for the protection of women but the BJP made it ineffective," he claimed.

The SP chief alleged that even in its fourth year, the state government has not been able to start anything new and only inaugurating the works done during the SP regime.